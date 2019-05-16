RCMP recover man's body from Annapolis Valley river
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the Cornwallis River in the Annapolis Valley.
Medical examiner performing autopsy, remains not yet positively ID'd
Police said in a news release they were called to an area near the end of Jones Road in New Minas around 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of human remains.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has been called in and an autopsy is being performed. The remains have not yet been positively identified.