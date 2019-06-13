RCMP search for suspect in Lower Sackville stabbing

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital early Thursday morning after he was stabbed several times while walking on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., around 1:15 a.m., Halifax RCMP say.

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as about 30 years old, 5-10, black with hair in cornrows. He was last seen walking toward Downsview Mall.

The victim did not know the person who stabbed him, RCMP said.

Police are still looking for the attacker.

