RCMP looking for more information on alleged sexual assault on teen in Lower Sackville

RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in a wooded area in Lower Sackville, N.S., last week.

They say the man is described as being in his 20's, approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height, with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, grey shoes and walked with a limp.

The incident began at a skate park near Metropolitan Avenue where three young people were approached by the man. The teens say he asked them for cannabis or cigarettes. When they told the man they didn't have any, he left the park.

Later on, one of the members of the group, a 14-year-old girl, left the park and was walking alone on a wooded path. She noticed the same man following her, and he approached her again and demanded cannabis or cigarettes.

He then pulled the girl into the woods and sexually assaulted her.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Special Victims Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen the man in the area of the park on Oct. 4 or anyone with information related to this incident to contact police.

