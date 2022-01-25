RCMP lay murder charge over spring death in Yarmouth

One person has been charged with murder over the May 2021 death of a man in Yarmouth, N.S., and two other people face related charges.

On May 24, a 41-year-old man was found shot outside a house on King Street and died of his wounds. RCMP have not released the name of the victim.

On Tuesday, police said they charged James Edmund Spurrell, 33, of Yarmouth, with second-degree murder. Spurrell was already in the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside on another matter.

He's due in Yarmouth provincial court Feb. 14.

Gordon Hein, 38, of Barrington, was charged with assault with a weapon. He, too, was in the Burnside jail on other matters. He's due in Yarmouth court Feb. 2 to answer the assault charge.

Herbert Spurrell, 68, of Yarmouth, was charged with accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm. He was released on conditions and is due back in court Feb. 14.

None of the charges has been tested in court.

