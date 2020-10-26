RCMP lay charges in August fatal crash in Annapolis Valley
Nolan Isaiah Steward, 20, charged with 2 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man in connection to a fatal traffic accident in the summer that killed two teenagers.
Nolan Isaiah Steward, 20, of Greenwood was arrested Sunday.
He's charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
The single-vehicle collision happened Aug. 31 on Highway 358 in Canard, Kings County.
Police said at the time the driver of a small car lost control, crossed the centre line and hit a utility pole before flipping over.
A teenage female passenger died at the scene and an 18-year-old male passenger died a short time later in hospital.
The driver and a third passenger were taken to hospital for injuries that were not considered serious.
