RCMP lay charges in August fatal crash in Annapolis Valley

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man in connection to a fatal traffic accident in the summer that killed two teenagers.

Nolan Isaiah Steward, 20, of Greenwood was arrested Sunday.

He's charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The single-vehicle collision happened Aug. 31 on Highway 358 in Canard, Kings County.

Police said at the time the driver of a small car lost control, crossed the centre line and hit a utility pole before flipping over.

A teenage female passenger died at the scene and an 18-year-old male passenger died a short time later in hospital.

The driver and a third passenger were taken to hospital for injuries that were not considered serious.

