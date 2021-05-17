Man charged with kidnapping, robbery after fishermen threatened in Terence Bay

A Mill Cove, N.S., man has been charged with kidnapping and robbery after an incident where fishermen in Terence Bay were threatened and told to hand over their catch.

Halifax District RCMP were called to Terence Bay Road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Two fishermen reported seeing a vehicle driving erratically toward the area where they had placed their nets.

RCMP said seven men in three vehicles confronted the two fishermen, demanded their catch and blocked them from leaving the area.

Police said the men were armed and told the fishermen to drive to another area where other nets had been set.

After the men left, the fishermen called RCMP.

Fisherman injured

Police said one fisherman had minor injuries after being struck with a weapon.

That same evening, Halifax Regional Police located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident and arrested the driver.

Jared Luben Young, 34, was charged with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft over $5,000.

RCMP said they are still looking for six other suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident or the men involved is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous reports can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by calling toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips App.

