RCMP issues emergency alert after firearms incident in Indian Brook

Shannon Yvonne Hudson was the subject of an emergency alert Sunday. (N.S. RCMP)

Nova Scotia RCMP issued an emergency alert for Shannon Yvonne Hudson on Sunday after a firearms incident at Indian Brook.

The alert, just after 7 p.m. AT, said the incident occurred at a residence on Dowie Road on Sunday evening.

Hudson, 27, is five foot three inches tall and 120 pounds. She is described as having a slim build with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light sweater and a red hat.

She was last seen on foot, the alert says.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News they have no information about possible injuries in the incident.

Police are urging the public not to approach her if seen and to call 911.

