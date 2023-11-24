RCMP investigating suspicious disappearance of woman in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the suspicious disappearance of 48-year-old Natasha Leroy.

In a release issued Friday, RCMP said officers were called to a home on old Route 5 in the community of Big Bras d'Or on Wednesday for a possible homicide.

According to police, Leroy had disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance are suspicious.

When asked if they are still investigating a homicide, police said they are not ruling out any possibility related to this case. Police could not say why the disappearance of Leroy is deemed to be suspicious.

Mounties said the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit and Cape Breton Regional Police major crime unit have executed a search warrant at the home where they were initially called. Aid is being provided by RCMP Forensic Identification Services, the Southwest Nova RCMP major crime unit and the Victoria County District RCMP.

Supports are being offered to Leroy's family.

Anyone with information about this incident can share information with RCMP at 902-896-5060. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.