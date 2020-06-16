Police investigating suspicious death in Stellarton

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Stellarton, N.S., after a man was found dead in a home on Monday night.

The Stellarton Police Service responded to a call of an injured man at a home on Maple Street around 10:40 p.m. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then spoke with witnesses and found a man dead in a nearby home, according to a news release Tuesday.

RCMP were called in to help. Police said the men knew each other and death was not a random act.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident, or was in the Maple Street area Monday night, is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-896-5060 or Stellarton Police at 902-752-6160.