Suspect arrested after suspicious death in East Walton, RCMP say

Nova Scotia RCMP say a suspect is in custody after a suspicious death in East Walton, Hants County.

RCMP say officers responded to a home along Highway 215 Monday night

A police car with the RCMP logo and wordmark.
RCMP have not provided any information on the victim or suspect, but say there is not threat to the public. (CBC)

Nova Scotia RCMP say a suspect is in custody after a suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.

Police said on social media that officers responded to a home along Highway 215 Monday night after someone died earlier in the evening.

They have not provided any information on the victim or who they've arrested, but say they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no threat to the public.

In an update overnight, RCMP say that Highway 215 is closed near a residence where officers are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

