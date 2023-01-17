Suspect arrested after suspicious death in East Walton, RCMP say

Nova Scotia RCMP say a suspect is in custody after a suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.

Police said on social media that officers responded to a home along Highway 215 Monday night after someone died earlier in the evening.

They have not provided any information on the victim or who they've arrested, but say they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no threat to the public.

In an update overnight, RCMP say that Highway 215 is closed near a residence where officers are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

