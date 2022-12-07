Coast guard to remove sunken fishing boat at Canso wharf

The Canadian Coast Guard says it will remove a fishing boat that sank at the Tickle Wharf in Canso, N.S., last month and recover the cost later.

Guysborough RCMP are also investigating why the boat sank.

"The matter is currently under investigation at this time and it is too soon to say whether the sinking was accidental or the result of criminality," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Marshall said another federal agency notified RCMP about the sinking — not a member of the public or a complaint from a victim.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans divested the wharf to the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs in 2021.

Vessel owner 'unable' to respond

CBC News has not learned who owns the submerged vessel which was reported to the coast guard on Nov. 25 and checked by personnel dispatched from Port Hawkesbury.

"Upon arriving on site, there was minimal sheening observed coming from the vessel," coast guard spokesperson Stephen Bornais said in an email.

An oil-absorbing boom was deployed. The coast guard has since been back twice, and did not see any changes to the boom or the vessel, Bornais said.

"In this case, the vessel owner is unable to respond to the incident, so the Canadian Coast Guard is planning to issue a contract to remove the vessel and eliminate the threat of pollution," Bornais said.

Cleanup costs go to polluter, agencies

He did not explain why the owner was unable to respond to the sinking.

In Canada, polluters pay and are responsible for all costs related to the cleanup.

Under the Marine Liability Act, the coast guard costs are recoverable from the polluter or from national and or international compensation agencies.

