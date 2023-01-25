N.S. RCMP make arrest after break-in, shots fired in We'koqma'q First Nation

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man after a vehicle was hit by gunfire while driving through a First Nation community in Cape Breton early Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident in We'koqma'q and the vehicle does not appear to have been targeted.

"We don't believe that there's an imminent or credible threat to public safety," Cpl. Chris Marshall said before the arrest was announced. "We just think that basically it was as the vehicle was travelling down the highway [and] unfortunately it was struck by one of these bullets that was fired."

He said RCMP received a report of several shots fired around 1:30 a.m. AT.

While RCMP were patrolling the community around 7:45 a.m., a hardware store in nearby Whycocomagh reported that ammunition had been taken during a break-in sometime overnight, Marshall said.

Marshall said the incidents appear to be related and the investigation is continuing.

In a tweet late Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said they had made the arrest and recovered a firearm, but no other details were provided.

Community may reopen in afternoon

The community used its own alert system and a Facebook page to notify the public of the incident and advise them to remain indoors.

None of the highways in the area were closed, but local businesses, the We'koqma'q band office and local school chose to shut down for the morning.

Marshall said that was not based on advice from RCMP and they could reopen in the afternoon, if they wished.

According to the community Facebook page, We'koqma'q is now safe and businesses were expected to reopen in the afternoon.

MORE TOP STORIES