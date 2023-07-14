N.S. RCMP investigating sexual assault allegations against school employee

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public about sexual assault allegations they're investigating that involve an employee of an elementary school on the province's South Shore.

In a news release Friday afternoon, police said they believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

The RCMP were first contacted on Oct. 25 of last year with a complaint involving a male employee of Pentz Elementary School in Lunenburg County.

The employee, who has not yet been identified because he has yet to be charged, was removed from the school the next day and placed on leave.

From the initial report of one alleged victim, RCMP and Nova Scotia Child Welfare Services said they have found additional victims, although they're not saying how many.

They're urging parents and guardians to talk to their children and to report any other potential cases to the Lunenburg District RCMP.

"The school has reached out to families and remains focused on supporting students and the wider school community," Ashley Gallant, spokesperson for the South Shore Regional Centre for Education, said in a statement.

"Supports including counsellors continue to be available in the school and the school principal has been in contact with concerned parents and guardians."

On Friday, RCMP Cst. Dominic Laflamme couldn't say when the suspect will be charged, but he didn't expect it would be too much longer.

