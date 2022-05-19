RCMP investigating serious crash in Inverness County

Highway 19 in Cape Breton's Inverness County was closed for several hours Wednesday as RCMP investigated a serious vehicle collision involving two SUVs travelling in opposite directions.

At around 3:10 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP, firefighters and EHS responded to a head-on collision along Highway 19 in Craigmore, police said in a statement.

A 52-year-old Judique woman, the driver and sole occupant of a red Ford Escape, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

A 68-year-old Point Cross man, the driver of a blue Mazda CX-5, suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released at the scene, according to police.

A 72-year-old Point Cross woman, the passenger of the Mazda, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

The collision occurred about 20 kilometres north of Port Hawkesbury.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The highway has since reopened.

