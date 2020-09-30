RCMP investigating homicide after finding missing man's body and truck

Police have found the body and vehicle of a missing man in Yarmouth County, N.S., and say they're treating his death as a homicide.

Colton James Cook, 26, was last seen Friday night. RCMP asked the public for information about him Sunday.

On Tuesday, his body was found near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in Yarmouth County, which is about 20 kilometres inland from Yarmouth.

Police said his death is suspicious and they're treating it as a homicide.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce said police also recovered Cook's white pickup truck and the vehicle is part of the investigation.

Saunders Road was closed Wednesday as police searched the area for clues.

