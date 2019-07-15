2 dead in head-on collision in Guysborough County

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Guysborough County, according to an RCMP release.

Around 7:30 p.m., a motorist notified police of the collision on Highway 344 in Manchester.

RCMP, fire crews and EHS responded and found a pickup truck and van heavily damaged, the release said.

The driver of the van, a 64-year-old woman from Guysborough County, and the driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Cape Breton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The road was closed in both directions while a collision reconstructionist was on scene, but it has since reopened.

