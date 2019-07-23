Person taken to hospital after shots fired in Millbrook

RCMP in Millbrook, N.S., are investigating after shots were fired at a home on Truro Heights Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 3:12 p.m.

"Once on scene, police learned there had been an altercation involving a number of people and shots were fired," said Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

One person was injured and taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.

Police have not disclosed the person's age, gender or nature of injuries.

Hospital locked down as safety precaution

The Nova Scotia Health Authority told CBC News the hospital was placed on lockdown around 4:40 to 5:20 p.m. as a safety precaution.

One suspect was arrested and a second suspect who fled is still at large.

A police dog has been called in to assist with the search.

Police have not released a description of the second suspect.

More information can be shared with police by calling Millbrook RCMP at 902-893-6819. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

