RCMP investigate after man seriously injured by nail gun shot at work

A man was seriously injured after being shot with a nail gun on Wednesday at a construction site in Abercrombie, N.S., and RCMP are investigating whether it was an accidental or criminal act.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sep. 19 on Centennial Drive. Police were not called until 7:22 p.m., he said.

No charges have been laid.

A Department of Labour investigation is on hold while the RCMP investigate, said John Horton, an occupational health and safety officer for the department.

Employers in Nova Scotia are required to report serious injuries to the Department of Labour as soon as possible, within 24 hours. In this case, the RCMP notified the department, Horton said.

Joyce would not say how many people are being investigated.

RCMP did not release the names of any people involved or the employer's name.