RCMP investigating 2-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County

Lunenburg County RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Police responded to the collision on Highway 103 near the 7600 block in Martins River.

According to the release, one female sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital via Lifeflight, and one male sustained minor injuries and was released from the scene.

The section of Highway 103 where the collision happened is being rerouted to a secondary street and police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the next few hours to avoid further delays.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

