RCMP investigating shots fired toward boat in Richmond County

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after shots were fired toward a vessel in Richmond County last month.

Mounties say the fishing vessel was in Lennox Passage on Dec. 8 when there were reports of four gunshots near its bow.

Lennox Passage is approximately 35 kilometres east of Port Hawkesbury.

All shots missed the boat and no one on board was injured. RCMP do not believe the vessel was fishing at the time of the incident. The gunshots came from the land near Lennox Passage Provincial Park.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said incidents of gunshots on the water are uncommon and the public does not need to be worried.

"There's been tensions in the fishery over the last couple years," Marshall said. "As far as we know, it is not related to the fishery in any way, whatsoever."

Marshall said he believes this to be an isolated incident between two parties of people who are known to one another.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

