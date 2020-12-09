RCMP investigate second serious crash on Highway 105
Crash near Baddeck, N.S., comes less than 24 hours after fatal collision in nearby community
Mounties are investigating another serious crash on Highway 105 in Cape Breton this week involving a transport truck and a smaller vehicle.
Police were called shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday to the scene, near Exit 8 to Shore Road in Baddeck.
Sgt. Andrew Joyce of the Nova Scotia RCMP said traffic is now being diverted.
The collision involved a truck driver and two occupants of a passenger vehicle at the intersection to a popular gas stop and coffee shop.
It is the second major crash to occur on Highway 105 in two days.
On Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman from Victoria County was killed after her car collided with a transport truck.
The crash occurred about 20 minutes down the road from Baddeck, in the community of South Haven.
The driver of the transport truck, a 47-year-old man from Hants County, was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
An RCMP collision re-constructionist will be investigating both incidents.
