RCMP investigate second serious crash on Highway 105

Mounties are investigating another serious crash on Highway 105 in Cape Breton this week involving a transport truck and a smaller vehicle.

Police were called shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday to the scene, near Exit 8 to Shore Road in Baddeck.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce of the Nova Scotia RCMP said traffic is now being diverted.

The collision involved a truck driver and two occupants of a passenger vehicle at the intersection to a popular gas stop and coffee shop.

It is the second major crash to occur on Highway 105 in two days.

On Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman from Victoria County was killed after her car collided with a transport truck.

The crash occurred about 20 minutes down the road from Baddeck, in the community of South Haven.

The driver of the transport truck, a 47-year-old man from Hants County, was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist will be investigating both incidents.

