Nova Scotia

2 people killed in 2nd fatal crash this week on Cape Breton highway

Police say a transport truck collided with a car Wednesday near the exit to Shore Road in Baddeck, N.S. On Tuesday, there was a fatal crash in a nearby community.

Crash claims the lives of a man and woman from Inverness County

RCMP say two people were killed in a serious collision on Highway 105, near Exit 8 to Shore Road in Baddeck. (CBC)

RCMP say two people from Inverness County have died after their vehicle collided with a transport truck Wednesday morning on Highway 105, near Baddeck, N.S.

Police say a 60-year-old male driver and a 57-year-old female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck, a 41-year-old man from Newfoundland, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. 

Police were called shortly after 8 a.m. to the scene, near a gas station and Exit 8.

Highway 105 is closed in both directions and will remain closed for a number of hours.  

A lineup of vehicles is shown on Highway 105 this morning near Baddeck, after a crash involving a car and a transport truck. (Jason Dawe)

It is the second major crash to occur on Highway 105 in two days. 

On Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman from Victoria County was killed after her car collided with a transport truck.

The crash occurred about 20 minutes down the road from Baddeck, in the community of South Haven. 

The driver of the transport truck, a 47-year-old man from Hants County, was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist will be investigating both incidents.

