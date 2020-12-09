2 people killed in 2nd fatal crash this week on Cape Breton highway

RCMP say two people from Inverness County have died after their vehicle collided with a transport truck Wednesday morning on Highway 105, near Baddeck, N.S.

Police say a 60-year-old male driver and a 57-year-old female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck, a 41-year-old man from Newfoundland, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police were called shortly after 8 a.m. to the scene, near a gas station and Exit 8.

Highway 105 is closed in both directions and will remain closed for a number of hours.

A lineup of vehicles is shown on Highway 105 this morning near Baddeck, after a crash involving a car and a transport truck. (Jason Dawe)

It is the second major crash to occur on Highway 105 in two days.

On Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman from Victoria County was killed after her car collided with a transport truck.

The crash occurred about 20 minutes down the road from Baddeck, in the community of South Haven.

The driver of the transport truck, a 47-year-old man from Hants County, was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist will be investigating both incidents.

