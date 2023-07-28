N.S. RCMP investigating homicide in Lunenburg County

The RCMP say they've launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was discovered in Lunenburg County on Wednesday afternoon.

The man's body was located in an out-of-the-way spot in Parkdale near New Ross, and the person who found them then called police, Cpl. Chris Marshall said Friday.

"We're still trying to determine how long the remains were there, things like, did the homicide really happen here? Or did it happen at a different location?" Marshall said.

"Those are all things that are now being worked through as we're in the initial stages of the investigation."

The Southwest Nova RCMP major crimes unit is working with the Nova Scotia medical examiner's office to try to identify the victim and the cause of death, Marshall said.

