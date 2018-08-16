Woman dies after collision on Highway 103 near Yarmouth, N.S.

A woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a car and truck collided on Highway 103 near Belleville, N.S., on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Eel Lake Road, about 15 minutes east of Yarmouth.

The woman, a 67-year-old woman from Middle West Pubnico, was a passenger in a Honda Civic. The driver of that car, a 68-year-old man also from Middle West Pubnico, was taken to hospital in Yarmouth with serious injuries.

A 41-year-old woman from Meteghan River was a passenger in the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado truck. She suffered serious injuries and is in hospital.

The 45-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

High number of highway deaths

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said this is the 35th death on Nova Scotia roads so far this year, compared with about 40 in total for 2017.

"Thirty-five is a high number to have in less than eight months," he said, adding that officers have also responded to 89 collisions where people were seriously injured.

Hutchinson said it's too early to say what caused yesterday's crash as Yarmouth Rural RCMP are still investigating.

A section of Highway 103 was closed for several hours on Wednesday but has since reopened.

