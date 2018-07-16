28-year-old Colchester County woman dead after Highway 6 crash

Colchester District RCMP are investigating a car crash on Sunday evening that led to the death of a woman from Colchester County, N.S.

The 28-year-old woman was ejected from a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 6 in Bayhead, near Tatamagouche, just after 8:35 p.m. She was the only person in the car.

The woman was taken by paramedics to Colchester East Hants Health Centre with serious injuries, but died at the hospital Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

