RCMP investigate theft of crosses from Cape Breton cemetery

RCMP say three crosses have been stolen from a cemetery on Church Street in Lower River Inhabitants.

Police say theft occurred between May 27 and June 1

Jeremy Hull · CBC News ·
Three headstones in a cemetary.
Crosses were stolen from a cemetery in Lower River Inhabitants between May 27 and June 1. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Cape Breton police are investigating an act of vandalism in a small community in Richmond County.

RCMP were alerted earlier this month to the theft of three crosses from a cemetery on Church Street in Lower River Inhabitants.

"They're very rare that we have these kinds of situations occur, especially when we're dealing with property related to human remains," said Cpl. Chris Marshall. "Unfortunately, this is the second one in the last couple of months in two different areas of the province."

In May, approximately 20 memorial vases were stolen from a cemetery in Pictou County. Marshall said thieves are often after the metal contained in the objects they steal. 

"Similar to catalytic converters on cars a few years ago," Marshall said.

RCMP have learned that the theft took place between May 27 and June 1.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Crimestoppers should they wish to remain anonymous.

damaged headstones in a cemetery.
The headstones are shown after the crosses were stolen. (RCMP Nova Scotia)

