$35K in life-saving equipment stolen from N.S. fire department

Pictou County District RCMP are investigating after approximately $35,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a volunteer fire department in Barneys River, including essential tools to save lives.

On Sunday, police responded to a call of a break-in believed to have taken place between 11 p.m. AT on Oct. 26 and 11 p.m. AT on Oct. 30.

A set of Jaws of Life cutters, a Hurst electric ram, a Stihl power saw and a Milwaukee reciprocating saw were among the pieces stolen.

Those specialized items are used to extricate victims from car collisions or to gain entry to buildings.

The fire department's front door was also damaged in the break-in.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident or anyone who knows where the stolen items are located to contact them at 902-755-4141. Anonymous tips can be reported through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

