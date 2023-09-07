Police investigating alleged historical sexual assaults in Meteghan, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for information about sexual assaults that allegedly took place in Meteghan, N.S., from 2015 to 2019.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they became aware this week of information claiming that more than 50 incidents of sexual assault occurred at Université Sainte-Anne during that time. The information was posted on "a public website," the release said.

Police said they reviewed all of the sexual assault investigations in the area from 2015 to 2023 and found only four reports of sexual assaults occurring at the university.

"The Meteghan RCMP wants any survivors to know that they can contact police and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process," police said in the news release.

"Victim services are available and survivors will be supported."

Survivors or anyone with information to share with police can contact them at 902-645-2326. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

