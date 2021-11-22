RCMP searching Colchester County community for wanted man

Colchester District RCMP are searching the area of Nuttby, N.S., for a man wanted on an arrest warrant for offences related to intimate partner violence and other crimes.

On Monday at 7:13 a.m., police received a report about a man threatening to harm a woman he knows and himself.

Michael Roland Sinton, 26, of Upper Brookside, N.S., is the subject of an arrest warrant. (RCMP)

The man is believed to be armed and had driven to the woods in Nuttby, which is about 25 kilometres north of Truro, on a green ATV, police stated in a news release.

Michael Roland Sinton, 26, of Upper Brookside, N.S., is the subject of an arrest warrant issued Oct. 20. Police said he is wanted on multiple charges, including:

Assault.

Uttering threats.

Unlawful confinement.

Mischief.

Break and enter with intent.

Offences related to operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said Sinton is 5-7, 180 pounds and has reddish facial hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees Sinton should stay away from him and call police.

Information on his whereabouts can be shared with Colchester District RCMP at 902-893-6820. Anonymous infomation can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

MORE TOP STORIES