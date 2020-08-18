RCMP in Cape Breton continue search for missing teenager

RCMP in Cape Breton are searching for a missing teenager and hoping she'll contact them or her family.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said RCMP are continuing to ask the public for help finding 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin, who was last seen on Thursday in Eskasoni.

RCMP issued a press release about the missing girl on Friday and sent out another on Tuesday.

Croteau said Martin is believed to be with a male who is known to her and they are believed to be in Cape Breton.

"We just want to check on her safety," Croteau said. "Her family and the police are concerned for her safety at this time."

Martin is described as Indigenous, 5-7 and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing glasses.

No amber alert

The corporal said RCMP could not elaborate on the man or his relationship with Martin, but the pair were seen on surveillance video at a gas station on Highway 22 in Catalone and have reportedly been seen on an all-terrain vehicle near Forchu.

There has been public pressure on social media for police to issue an Amber Alert, but Croteau said this case doesn't meet the criteria.

"The person has to be abducted and because of her age and her willingness to co-operate, she was not abducted on that day," Croteau said.

If RCMP get more information, that could change the investigation, she said.

Search effort includes helicopter, canine team

Croteau said community volunteers are conducting a search and RCMP are working with the provincial Department of Lands and Forestry to get a helicopter to help, along with the RCMP canine team.

"We have multiple RCMP detachments and Cape Breton Regional Police that are working together on this investigation," she said.

Police are asking the public or Martin to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.

MORE TOP STORIES