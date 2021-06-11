N.S. RCMP charge woman with impaired driving after crash; child in vehicle unhurt

RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 38-year-old woman with impaired driving after a collision on Highway 1 in Garlands Crossing in the Annapolis Valley.

In a statement, RCMP say they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday evening.

Police found the woman and a child near the vehicle. The child was not injured.

Police say the woman failed a roadside sobriety test and later failed a breathalyzer test with alcohol levels in her blood that were five times the legal limit.

The child was placed in the care of a responsible adult.

The woman has been charged with two breathalyzer offences and failing to provide necessities by endangering a life. She's free pending a court appearance next month.

MORE TOP STORIES