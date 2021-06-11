N.S. RCMP charge woman with impaired driving after crash; child in vehicle unhurt
RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 38-year-old woman with impaired driving after a collision on Highway 1 in Garlands Crossing, Hants County. Police say her breathalyzer test showed alcohol levels in her blood that were five times the legal limit.
Police say the woman failed roadside sobriety test and later failed breathalyzer test
RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 38-year-old woman with impaired driving after a collision on Highway 1 in Garlands Crossing in the Annapolis Valley.
In a statement, RCMP say they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday evening.
Police found the woman and a child near the vehicle. The child was not injured.
Police say the woman failed a roadside sobriety test and later failed a breathalyzer test with alcohol levels in her blood that were five times the legal limit.
The child was placed in the care of a responsible adult.
The woman has been charged with two breathalyzer offences and failing to provide necessities by endangering a life. She's free pending a court appearance next month.
