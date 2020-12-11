RCMP ask for help identifying people who ransacked buildings storing Mi'kmaw lobster catch

RCMP are looking for help identifying multiple persons of interest after two lobster plants in southwest Nova Scotia were ransacked in October.

"We have some evidence of other persons involved so we're looking for assistance in identifying who those persons are," said Sgt. Andrew Joyce.

Police are asking the public to help identify individuals who were at the lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., on the evening of Oct. 13.

The building had been storing the catches of Mi'kmaw fishers when it was vandalized.

This photo was also taken on the night of Oct. 13. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Photos from that evening show several men at the plant, some of whom are surrounding a cooler filled with lobster.

Joyce said the RCMP have arrested 21 people in relation to the incidents at the lobster plants. No charges have been laid.

However, four people have been charged over the tensions that followed.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and that they expect more charges to be laid. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Joyce said the investigation is ongoing and he expects charges to be laid.

RCMP has asked anyone who was involved in the incident and anyone with information about the identity of the people in the photos to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment at 902-742-9106.

