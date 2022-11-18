N.S. RCMP investigate discovery of human remains as homicide

RCMP say they have identified human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month, and are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Barry Albert, also known as Barry Mosher, was reported missing on Aug. 28. RCMP found his remains on Oct. 8. (RCMP)

The remains were identified Friday as Barry Albert, also known as Barry Mosher, who was reported missing to Lunenburg District RCMP on Aug. 28.

Police found the remains during a missing person investigation on Oct. 8 at a property on Hastings Road in Springfield, which is near New Germany, about 45 kilometres northwest of Bridgewater.

Mosher was 47. He was facing an assault charge from an incident that occurred on Aug. 1 at the time he was reported missing,

A number of different policing agencies and units are involved in the investigation, including the lead agency, the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, as well as the Bridgewater Police Service, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Office, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Lunenburg District RCMP.

MORE TOP STORIES