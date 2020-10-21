Wolfville still grappling with unruly university students

Despite fines, sanctions and a door-to-door campaign, some Acadia University students are still flouting public health rules and Wolfville, N.S., bylaws.

Last weekend's homecoming and the days leading up to it saw more incidents of physical distancing, liquor and noise violations.

Five people were charged on Oct. 15 when police responded to reports of a gathering of over 30 people at a house party on Prospect Street. Provincial pandemic rules limit social gatherings without physical distancing to 10 people.

They were charged for failing to comply with a direction, order or requirement under the Emergency Management Act, which outlines regulations for the current state of emergency.

Five people at the party were fined $697.50. The homeowner was charged under a town bylaw for allowing excessive noise.

More people were ticketed over the weekend.

Fourteen were issued tickets for the illegal possession of liquor. Two people were fined $582.50 for violations of the Emergency Management Act and another was fined $1,000 for failing to comply with provisions of the Health Protection Act, which outlines regulations related to health emergencies.

A police spokesperson said all those charged or fined were between the ages of 19 and 22.

In late September, Nova Scotia RCMP issued 27 Liquor Act tickets and two noise bylaw tickets over the course of one weekend. At least two students in the town were sanctioned earlier in the month for failing to self-isolate after travelling to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble.

In response to a query from CBC News, Acadia University said it was made aware of gatherings in the last week that exceeded the maximum permitted under public health guidelines.

It said students who violate public health directives will be subject to sanctions under the university's code of conduct.

The university said it has worked with local residents, the students union and the town to create a safe and welcoming in-person educational environment.

"Poor conduct by a few selfish individuals acting in violation of the Health Protection Act puts that experience at risk for everyone," the university said.

