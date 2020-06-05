Police ask public for help identifying 3 robbery suspects

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying three men suspected of holding up a Lower Sackville, N.S., convenience store.

One of the suspects is described as a six-foot white man of medium build and in his mid- to late-20s. (RCMP)

In a news release, Halifax RCMP say they received a 911 call about an armed robbery on Sackville Drive on Sunday at 10:50 p.m. AT.

Three men entered the store and one pointed a firearm at the employee. The employee was tied up and the men stole a large quantity of cigarettes.

The men escaped in a tan or beige truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.

No one was physically injured in the robbery.

Two of the suspects were captured on CCTV footage. (RCMP)

One of the suspects is described as a six-foot white man of medium build and in his mid- to late-20s. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black jacket, a black mask and a black cap.

The second suspect is a Black man between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches. He is in his mid- to late-20s and of medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, a black face mask and a black tuque.

The third suspect is a Black man wearing dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Halifax District RCMP at (902) 490-5020 or report it to Crimestoppers.

