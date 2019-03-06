N.S. RCMP arrest masked gunman in Cumberland County

A Cumberland County man is facing a variety of weapons and other charges after a man, wearing camouflage and a balaclava and carrying a rifle, was spotted Monday running towards a home near the community of Stanley, N.S.

The incident took place on the old Halifax Road, RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Wednesday.

"Obviously, quite a terrifying incident. I can only imagine what the residents of the home were thinking when they saw that," she said.

Officers, including a police service dog and its handler, were already in the area on another matter and were able to quickly locate and arrest the 30-year-old suspect, she said.

The man is charged with:

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Wearing a mask while committing an indictable offence;

• Possession of burglary tools;

• Failing to comply with a court undertaking;

• Negligent use of a firearm;

• Possession of an unauthorized weapon;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The suspect and the homeowners know one another and the incident is part of an ongoing dispute, Clarke said.

The man is being held in custody and is due in Amherst provincial court Thursday.

