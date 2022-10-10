RCMP find human remains on property in Springfield

RCMP are investigating a "very suspicious" situation after human remains were found Saturday on a property in Springfield, N.S.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesperson for the RCMP, said Monday that Annapolis District RCMP visited a property on Hastings Road on Saturday and found human remains.

He said police don't believe there's a wider risk to the public.

Springfield is on Highway 10 near New Germany.

Tremblay said the search is part of an ongoing investigation and finding the human remains was "very suspicious."

The Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating, along with the local RCMP and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Tremblay said they don't yet know if the remains are of one person, or more.

