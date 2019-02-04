17-year-old Bridgetown resident dies in single-car crash

A teenager from Bridgetown died in hospital after the car she was driving left the road and hit a utility pole on Sunday.

RCMP say the 17-year-old driver lost control of the car while negotiating a turn on Highway 201 in Centrelea, Annapolis County, just before 7 p.m. The car was heavily damaged and overturned in the ditch.

According to a news release from RCMP, a retired police officer and some bystanders helped until first responders arrived on scene.

The driver had to be extricated from the car and was taken by ambulance to the local hospital before being airlifted to Halifax where she died in hospital.

The road was closed for about 12 hours while a RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation to determine the cause of the crash continues.