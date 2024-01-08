RCMP warn of exploitation of tent encampment residents in Lower Sackville

RCMP in the Halifax area say they are concerned about people trying to exploit those living in a tent encampment in Lower Sackville, N.S.

On Friday, they arrested a man who they allege was using a camper near the tent encampment as a base.

"This person was trafficking controlled substances to a number of individuals in the community and it appears to us that [he] was using a bartering system to sell drugs for items such as gift cards, stolen property, donated properties, and being engaged in that kind of behaviour," said Sgt. Deepak Prasad, who heads the RCMP's community response team that made the arrest.

Police seized the camper and another vehicle.

Prasad said RCMP also found cocaine and pills believed to be opioids. Police also seized a crossbow, a stun gun and a number of replica firearms.

The suspect is facing drug and weapons charges.

Prasad said he can't say if this is happening at other encampments.

"I just don't have that information, I don't want to give the wrong information on that. But I think we do need to keep in mind that people who are unhoused are vulnerable, are being taken advantage of and it was very evident at this scene that we had here."

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police said they have not encountered a similar situation in the encampments in the areas they patrol.

