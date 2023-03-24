Content
Man, 23, facing firearms charges after arrest in Eskasoni

RCMP have charged a man from We'koqma'q First Nation with assault and forcible entry following a disturbance in Eskasoni, N.S., on Tuesday.

Accused is facing charges of assault, forcible entry and 8 firearms-related offences

Eskasoni RCMP detachment
RCMP officers in Eskasoni, N.S., responded to a disturbance involving a man and woman on Canal Drive on Tuesday. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

A Cape Breton man is facing a string of charges following a disturbance in Eskasoni, N.S, on Tuesday.

RCMP said they were called to a home on Canal Drive at around 10 p.m. after a male suspect was reportedly involved in an altercation with a woman.

The man later left the area with a shotgun in a backpack. He was arrested a short time later at another home on the same street. 

With the assistance of Cape Breton Regional Police, a canine unit was used to recover the backpack in the woods.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said inside the bag they found prohibited gun accessories, including a bolt, magazine and extra barrel.

A 23-year-old We'koqma'q man is now facing charges of assault and forcible entry, along with eight firearms-related offences. 

