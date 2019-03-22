RCMP investigating suspicious death of man in Eskasoni

RCMP are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Eskasoni, N.S.

Shortly before 12 a.m. Friday, RCMP responded to a call at a residence on Mini Mall Drive and found a 33-year-old Eskasoni man who had serious injuries.

The man, who was unresponsive, was later pronounced dead at the scene after CPR attempts by paramedics were unsuccessful.

Two males were taken into custody at the scene.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the men remain in custody, but they have not been charged.

She said it's not clear whether the two males knew the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 902-379-2822 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP STORIES