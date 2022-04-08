Emergency alert issued after 2 shootings in Preston area

Residents of North and East Preston, N.S., are asked to lock their doors and shelter in place on Friday evening, after two shootings in the area.

Police sent out an emergency alert around 8:10 p.m. AT Friday evening, after two "recent" shootings in the area, the alert said.

It's unclear when the shootings happened.

The alert said two men were seen running into a wooded area behind Brian Street in East Preston.

They are believed to be armed.

Police say they have the area contained and are warning residents not to approach the suspects and to call 911 if spotted.

