RCMP buy vehicle to better patrol Eastern Shore seasonal residences

Halifax District RCMP have added a new tool to step up their response to break-ins and vandalism in the Musquodoboit Harbour area, particularly along trails with seasonal residences.

Police announced Wednesday in a news release that officers will now have access to a side-by-side vehicle that will also assist with search and rescue calls.

During the 2017 Christmas season and into the new year, RCMP reported a slew of complaints about break-ins on seasonal residences in the Eastern Shore area.

RCMP are compiling a list of seasonal properties in Sheet Harbour, Middle Musquodoboit and the Musquodoboit Harbour area that residents can request to have checked on by police during the off-season.

To be added to the list, seasonal property owners can contact Const. James Misner with Halifax District RCMP at 902-889-3300. Owners should also provide the GPS co-ordinates of their property and mention file #2018-152246.