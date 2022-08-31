RCMP investigating East Preston death as homicide

Halifax District RCMP are treating the death of a man whose body was found inside a vehicle in East Preston as a homicide.

A news release said police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 1900 block along Highway 7 at 6:45 p.m AT Tuesday.

RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said the vehicle had been parked for a number of hours before police received the report. According to the release, police believe the man was targeted and there is no risk to the public.

The investigation is being led by the Halifax District RCMP Major Crime Unit.

No other details were released.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at (902) 490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

