Driver badly hurt after near-crash with RCMP car in Kennetcook

East Hants District RCMP are investigating after a car narrowly avoided hitting a police car on Highway 354 in Kennetcook, N.S.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, a black vehicle crossed the centre line and nearly collided with a police car.

A second RCMP officer travelling in a separate police vehicle saw the near miss, and while the two officers were in the process of turning around to pursue the car, it crashed in a ditch.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Noel, had sustained life-threatening injuries and was bleeding heavily.

The passenger, a 38-year-old Lower Sackville woman, was uninjured.

RCMP officers did first aid until emergency health services arrived and took the man to hospital in Halifax.

Police are investigating whether the crash was the result of impaired driving.

MORE TOP STORIES