Police suspect drunk driving led to crash causing serious injuries in Amherst

RCMP suspect a driver who crashed a car into a culvert in West Amherst, N.S., in the early morning hours of Saturday was impaired by alcohol.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Southampton Road where they found two injured men on the road and a severely damaged car on its side.

The driver was showing signs of alcohol impairment, RCMP said in a news release on Sunday.

The driver and passenger were taken to Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre with serious injuries. The passenger was later transported to Halifax in an air ambulance for further treatment.

The road was closed for several hours while a collision analyst examined the scene.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

