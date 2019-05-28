Skip to Main Content
RCMP doctor won't face charges over historical sexual assault allegations
'After thoroughly investigating each report, investigators determined that the evidence did not support the laying of charges,' Halifax police said Tuesday.

Halifax police say they didn't find evidence to lay charges after dozens of people complained

About 40 people accused the RCMP doctor of assault, but Halifax police say they didn't find evidence to support charges against him. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

An RCMP doctor accused of dozens of sexual assaults dating back decades won't face any charges, Halifax Regional Police said Tuesday.

Const. John MacLeod said police had ended their investigation into allegations that the doctor used his position with the RCMP to assault women and men at the RCMP health services office in the Halifax area.

"After thoroughly investigating each report, investigators determined that the evidence did not support the laying of charges," MacLeod said by email.

He said police won't answer any questions about the case. He didn't say at how many cases police looked.

The RCMP last year said about 40 people, men and women, were either applicants to join the force or active members when the doctor treated them between 1981 and 2003. He was accused of touching the people inappropriately during the exams.

RCMP handed police investigation over to HRP

The RCMP have said the doctor is now retired. 

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said her force started the investigation, but handed it over to Halifax police. 

"This outcome is undoubtedly disappointing and frustrating for survivors," she said. 

Croteau added that the RCMP will offer support to the complainants. 

