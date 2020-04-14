RCMP divers search for missing man after truck driven off Westport ferry

Divers with the Digby RCMP are searching for a man after a truck was driven off a ferry and into the water Monday evening in Westport, N.S.

The ferry was docked when the incident occurred. Staff at the ferry terminal called police.

RCMP said a woman was rescued from the water by ferry employees but a male passenger remained underwater.

The Canadian Coast Guard and a helicopter were called to assist.

Poor weather kept officials from determining whether the man was still in the truck. The RCMP's underwater recovery team was called to provide assistance today.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES