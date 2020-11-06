RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Meteghan River boatyard

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire at a boatyard in Meteghan River.

A 10-metre boat called The One burned in the early hours of Friday morning at A.F. Theriault and Son, a multi-generational business in the community. The damage is extensive.

No one was hurt and the boat was unoccupied, according to a release from the RCMP.

Stephane Leblanc, the yard's superintendent, told Radio-Canada that they don't know what happened and they're disappointed by the news.

"We don't want our clients to lose their property," he said in French. "We're just here to do some work."

Meteghan River is not far from where protests and violent encounters have taken place in connection with the launch of a moderate livelihood fishery by the Sipekne'katik First Nation. There is no evidence so far to suggest the fire at the boatyard is connected to the fishery protests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2346. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

