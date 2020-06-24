Medical examiner confirms Middle Musquodoboit woman was killed by her dog

Despite online speculation that another animal may have been involved, an RCMP investigation has determined that the 38-year-old Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., woman who died June 9 was killed by her own dog.

In a news release Wednesday, police said "based on evidence on the scene, witness statements and past known history of violence for the involved dog," the woman was walking her dog when it attacked her on the side of a road in the rural community northeast of Halifax.

"A report of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office, which was received on June 24, has confirmed that the woman died as a result of injuries caused by her dog," police said in a statement.

Some people have speculated on Facebook that the woman had instead been attacked by a coyote.

Police also said there was "no criminal intent associated with the death of the dog," which was intentionally hit and killed by a driver who heard about the attack and the warning that the dog was on the loose.

The investigation has now concluded.

